Varian Biopharmaceuticals to go public through merger with SPAC SPK Acquisition

Feb. 15, 2022 1:23 PM ETSPK Acquisition Corp. (SPK)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

  • Varian Biopharmaceuticals plans to go public through a merger with SPAC SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK).
  • The combined company’s post-transaction equity value is expected to be around $116M. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter 2022, according to a release.
  • After the closing, the combined company’s stock will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol VBIO.
  • Varian has been developing an oncology treatment based on an atypical protein kinase C iota inhibitor. The company has been focusing on developing the product for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma and molecularly targeted solid tumors.
  • The transaction has been approved by both boards of directors and must next be approved by SPK’s shareholders.
  • For more SPAC news, check out SA’s SPAC News page.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.