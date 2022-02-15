Varian Biopharmaceuticals to go public through merger with SPAC SPK Acquisition
Feb. 15, 2022 1:23 PM ETSPK Acquisition Corp. (SPK)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Varian Biopharmaceuticals plans to go public through a merger with SPAC SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK).
- The combined company’s post-transaction equity value is expected to be around $116M. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter 2022, according to a release.
- After the closing, the combined company’s stock will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol VBIO.
- Varian has been developing an oncology treatment based on an atypical protein kinase C iota inhibitor. The company has been focusing on developing the product for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma and molecularly targeted solid tumors.
- The transaction has been approved by both boards of directors and must next be approved by SPK’s shareholders.
