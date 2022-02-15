Boston Beer Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$4.34 (-269.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $347.52M (-24.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.