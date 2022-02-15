TripAdvisor Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETTripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+117.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $247.9M (+113.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRIP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.