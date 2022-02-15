Copart FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+33.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $806.99M (+30.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPRT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.