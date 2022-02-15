Horizon analysis finds Tepezza hearing events similar to that seen in late-stage studies

  • An analysis of post-marketing studies conducted by Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP +1.9%) on Tepezza (teprotumumab) found that the rate of hearing-related adverse events was similar to that seen in phase 3 trials.
  • Tepezza, approved in 2020, is the only FDA-approved therapy for thyroid eye disease.
  • Post-marketing monitoring found that ~10% of incidents related to a safety database were a hearing-related event. That compares to 9.5% of patients treated with Tepezza in a phase 3 trial and an extension trial. In those two trials, 0% of patients reported hearing-related events.
  • The findings were presented at the 48th Annual Meeting of the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society.
