Horizon analysis finds Tepezza hearing events similar to that seen in late-stage studies
Feb. 15, 2022 1:41 PM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- An analysis of post-marketing studies conducted by Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP +1.9%) on Tepezza (teprotumumab) found that the rate of hearing-related adverse events was similar to that seen in phase 3 trials.
- Tepezza, approved in 2020, is the only FDA-approved therapy for thyroid eye disease.
- Post-marketing monitoring found that ~10% of incidents related to a safety database were a hearing-related event. That compares to 9.5% of patients treated with Tepezza in a phase 3 trial and an extension trial. In those two trials, 0% of patients reported hearing-related events.
- The findings were presented at the 48th Annual Meeting of the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society.
