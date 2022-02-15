WESCO reports Q4 results -- stock +5%, benefits from supply-chain environment

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) reported Q4 results ahead of the open, posting $3.17 in adjusted earnings per share, versus street expectations for $2.55. The distribution and logistics provider posted record sales and profitability where many peers faced strong supply-chain headwinds:

"We strategically invested in our inventories over the last several months to both address supply chain challenges and support our strong sales growth."

"We are very well positioned to meet increasing customer demand as global supply chains are rebuilt this year."

"We will substantially reduce our financial leverage in 2022 to well within the range of our target guidance."

Analysts are likely to be focused on capital allocation plans, post debt target achievement later this year. WESCO shares have more than quadrupled from pandemic lows, and remain a Wall Street favorite, with 9 buy, 4 holds, and zero sell ratings.