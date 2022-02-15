WESCO reports Q4 results -- stock +5%, benefits from supply-chain environment

Feb. 15, 2022 1:32 PM ETWCCBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

wood shelf on blurred warehouse background

JackBuu/iStock via Getty Images

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) reported Q4 results ahead of the open, posting $3.17 in adjusted earnings per share, versus street expectations for $2.55. The distribution and logistics provider posted record sales and profitability where many peers faced strong supply-chain headwinds:

  • "We strategically invested in our inventories over the last several months to both address supply chain challenges and support our strong sales growth."
  • "We are very well positioned to meet increasing customer demand as global supply chains are rebuilt this year."
  • "We will substantially reduce our financial leverage in 2022 to well within the range of our target guidance."

Analysts are likely to be focused on capital allocation plans, post debt target achievement later this year. WESCO shares have more than quadrupled from pandemic lows, and remain a Wall Street favorite, with 9 buy, 4 holds, and zero sell ratings.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.