The Cheesecake Factory Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+281.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $774.52M (+39.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAKE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.