Icosavax gains after Janus Henderson stake

Feb. 15, 2022 1:34 PM ETIcosavax, Inc. (ICVX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Dollar moving up. Money finance growth chart graph stock market

Aslan Alphan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Newly IPO’ed biotech company Icosavax (ICVX +12.3%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since early December after Janus Henderson Group reported nearly 5% stake in the company.
  • According to a 13-F filing submitted on Monday, the London-based asset manager has bought more than 1.8M of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares for about $40.8M. Per the company’s latest 10-Q filing, the stake amount to ~4.7% of its outstanding common stock.
  • Despite a strong public debut, Icosavax (ICVX) has lost more than 47% since its IPO in late July 2021.
  • The clinical-stage biopharma company is advancing vaccine candidates IVX-411 and IVX-121 for COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), respectively.
  • The dosing of younger adults in the Phase 1 portion of IVX-121 Phase 1/1b clinical trial is complete, and the topline data are expected in Q2 2022.
  • Meanwhile, IVX-411 is currently undergoing studies over its potential against the Omicron variant, and the company is awaiting Phase 1/2 interim, top-line data for the candidate in this quarter.
