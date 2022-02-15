Cathie Wood’s ARKK a bubble? Let’s look at history

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) marked the one-year anniversary from its record trading high, with the disruptor-focused investor vehicle now off 53.9% from the $159.70 a share it reached, falling to the present-day share price of $74.21.

With its substantial decline from that peak, many have suggested that ARKK is a bubble fund packed with high growth names like Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and others that have failed to live up to the rich valuations they once commanded. The naysayers argue that, with interest rates set to rise and bond yields climbing, these unprofitable tech names with high valuations inside of ARKK are primed for further turmoil.

Are these critics right? Let's rewind time and look at history.

The dot-com bubble that popped in 2000 was caused by excessive speculation in internet and tech-related stocks that at the time had enormous upside potentials in a period when the internet was taking off.

Where ARKK has similarities lays with the fact that the fund exploded in a rate environment that was near zero. High valuation names were able to borrow money at next to nothing but now face a challenging environment where the Federal Reserve is set to hike rates as many as five to seven times, according to analysts.

Below are side-by-side charts of ARKK's apex and the 18 months leading up to the peak and 52 weeks following. Moreover, the second chart shows Nasdaq Composite's (COMP.IND) peak and the 18-months leading up to the dot-com bubble, and the 52 weeks following:

Over the 18-month period rise before both peaked, ARKK ran up 251%, and the Nasdaq climbed 216%. The subsequent 52-week fall off for ARKK totaled 53.9%, whereas the Nasdaq plummeted 60%.

If there is any truth to the overlap between ARKK and the tech bubble, then what's next for ARKK? The Nasdaq continued to slip for another four weeks, down an additional 16.2%, and then steadily climbed 19.6% over the next three years.

Cathie Wood on the other hand, believes that if a market bubble is growing, it is being created within value stocks and not growth names.

"In our view, the real bubble could be building in such so-called "value" stocks with much higher valuations in the context of a five-year investment time horizon as opposed to last year," Cathie Wood wrote in ARK's latest quarterly report.