Hyatt Hotels Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+89.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+154.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.