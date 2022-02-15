Choice Hotels Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 1:36 PM ETChoice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $274.85M (+42.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.