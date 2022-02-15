Virgin Galactic (SPCE +29.3%) soared in mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company moved closer to spaceflight commercialization by opening ticket sales to the general public.

Morgan Stanley weighed in on the development by saying the additional ticket sales continue to prove that there is demand for space tourism, although it warned that it does not change the execution risks facing the company.

The firm said the ability for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to deliver on the backlog depends on delivering reliable operations at scale. It was noted that the company's Eve mothership is still grounded for its 8-month enhancement period and its Delta-class spaceship is still in development.

Analyst Kristine Liwag: "In our view, demand is not a limiting factor for SPCE. Instead, we see the core challenge for Virgin Galactic centering on execution of its plans to scale operations to 400 flights per year per spaceport. Eve, the company’s lone mothership, is currently undergoing durability enhancements and will not be available for resumed flights until ~June 2022. While Eve is grounded, Unity is also undergoing enhancements and the company has been assessing the strength margins of materials used to modify specific joints after a laboratory based testing uncovered potential technical issues. While the opening of SPCE’s ticket window is encouraging, we continue to monitor for updates related to ongoing spacecraft enhancements and development of the company’s Delta class spaceship and next-gen mothership."

Morgan Stanley kept an Underweight rating in place on SPACE and price target of $16.

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) traded as high as $10.91 on the day, but are still more than 50% below the 200-day moving average.