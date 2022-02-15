Sonic Automotive Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 15, 2022 1:54 PM ETSonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (+23.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.11B (+11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.