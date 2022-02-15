Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) has moved up to a session high, up 2% after Jefferies issues an upgrade of the stock to Buy.

That comes in reaction to the videogame maker's presentation of its upcoming pipeline - and in particular a refresh of content for its stable game Mario Kart.

The company is refreshing 48 tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a move that "suddenly" makes a $50/year Online Expansion Pack a "compelling option," analyst Atul Goyal and team write.

Nintendo's event showcased 26 games, including the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, but drew some concerns from investors after the presentation lacked mention of a Legend of Zelda follow-up, or Mario Kart 9.

It was the positioning of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack sub for Mario Kart players that impressed Jefferies, though. The pack has sold 43 million subs so far, and now Nintendo is adding the 48 new tracks (in six packs of eight tracks each) - either at $25 per pack, or free to the $50/year subscribers.

That changes the subscription from a premium to a must-have, and 10 million news subs would flow straight through to $500 million in profits, the firm says. And it's part of a "major change" in Nintendo's approach to monetize "exceptionally valuable" intellectual property.

It likes a stronger game lineup this year, and says Nintendo still has an arrow in its quiver in case Switch demand slows down, since it hasn't cut Switch prices even once since launch. Meanwhile, Jefferies is still concerned about cyclical headwinds now that Switch is well past its peak, and Nintendo may be too slow to react to consolidation moves by Microsoft and Sony.

It's raising its price target to ¥67,000 from ¥43,900, implying 17% upside from Tuesday's close in Tokyo.

A week ago, Citi cut its price target due to lack of visibility on supply-chain issues.