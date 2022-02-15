American Express January consumer card net write-off rate in-line with prior month
Feb. 15, 2022 2:09 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Express (AXP +2.7%) U.S. consumer card member January 2022 net write-off rate stood at 0.7% in-line with December 2021 and higher from November's rate of 0.5%.
- U.S. consumer card delinquency rate of 0.8% moves marginally higher from 0.7% in December 2021.
- Total loans drops to $73.2B from $76.9B.
- For its U.S. small business cards, the net write-off rate stood at 0.5% compared to 0.6% in prior month while the delinquency rate of 0.5% stays unchanged from the previous two months.
- Total U.S. small business card member loans of $16.6B in January 2022 lower from from $17B in December 2021.
- Last week, the company introduced an all-digital consumer checking account that offers reward points for eligible debit card purchases.