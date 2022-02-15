Robert Califf confirmed as next FDA commissioner by narrow margin
- The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Robert Califf as FDA commissioner in a 50-46 vote.
- The FDA has been without a permanent commissioner since President Biden took office on Jan, 20, 2021. Janet Woodcock has been serving on an interim basis.
- Califf is no stranger to the FDA. He served as commissioner for about a year during President Obama's second term and also held other senior leadership positions at the agency.
- Five Democrats voted against Califf, while six Republicans supported him.
- Some senators expressed concerns over how Califf will handle the opioid epidemic and rules over abortion drugs, The New York Times reported.
- Other lawmakers have expressed concerns over Califf's connections to pharmaceutical companies. He has received consulting fees from companies including Merck (MRK +1.6%), Amgen (AMGN -0.9%), Biogen (BIIB +0.7%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.8%) unit Genentech, and Eli Lilly (LLY +4.0%).