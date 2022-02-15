Lidar stocks broke higher in Tuesday trading as investors turned back to the broad electric vehicle sector and names in particular with growth stories behind them.

Gainers included Luminar Technologies (LAZR +8.3%), Velodyne (VLDR +4.3%), AEye (LIDR +3.5%), Ouster (OUST +5.2%), Innoviz Technologies (INVZ +5.4%) and Aeva Technologies (AEVA +2.6%). Those stocks are all looking to recover from sharp selling pressure in 2022.

Lidar update: The sector now includes Quanergy Systems (QNGY +4.7%), which started trading last week. Last week, Velodyne Lidar won a patent challenge brought by Quanergy related to a lidar-based 3D point cloud measuring system used for robotics, industrial solutions, intelligent infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems and other applications. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) also saw its stock jump after regulatory filings indicated that Amazon has received warrants to purchase 39.6M shares.

