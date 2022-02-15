Paulson & Co. adds Cerner, KWEB to portfolio, exits Pretium, Viatris
Feb. 15, 2022 2:14 PM ETCerner Corporation (CERN), KWEB, VTRS, PVGPCRX, SSRM, DIDI, BSIGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- John Paulson's fund, Paulson & Co., opened new positions in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) (474K shares) and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) (500K shares) and closed stakes in Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) during Q4 2021, according to its latest 13F filing.
- In addition, the fund increased its positions in SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to 3.12M from 1.31M and in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to ~1.71M shares from ~1.26M.
- Reduced stakes in Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) to 8.95M from 20.0M shares and in DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) to 11.9M shares from 12.7M.
- Last August, Paulson argued for gold as a better investment than cryptocurrencies.