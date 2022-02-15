Bristol-Myers begins tender offers to buy notes for up to $4B

Feb. 15, 2022 2:18 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb began 22 separate offers to buy for cash notes issued by the offerors for total purchase price of up to $4B.
  • In the 2025 Pool, offers to buy for cash up to $500M aggregate purchase price for certain securities. In the 2026 Pool, offers to purchase for cash up to $500M.
  • In 2027 Pool, offers to buy for cash up to $500M. In 2029 Pool, offers to purchase for cash up to $1.25B.
  • In the High Coupon Pool, offers to buy for cash up to $1.25B.
