Q4 Earnings Preview: Will Kraft Heinz continue the trend of topping consensus?

Feb. 15, 2022 2:28 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-21.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.63B (-4.5% Y/Y).
  • Earnings history: After beating estimates in Q3 on the back pricing, the company has raised FY2021 outlook.
  • The company has exceeded consensus mark past 7 quarters.
  • Leadership transition: The company announced last month that Andre Macie will succeed Paulo Basilio as EVP and Global CFO, effective March 2, 2022.
  • On December 10, the company announced the acquisition of 85% stake in Just Spices GmbH; the deal closed on Jan 19, 2022.
  • On December 8, the company announced its intention of combining U.S. and Canada business to form the North American Zone.
  • Last year in February, the company sold its Planters nuts business to Hormel Foods in a $3.3B deal.
  • Over the last 2 years, KHC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • A quick look at the company's quant ratings against it's peers:
  • The company has underperformed vs. the brooder market index and it's peers over the period of one year:
  Read the most Buy rating analysis by SA contributor The Value Investor and Hale Stewart.
