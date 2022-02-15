Q4 Earnings Preview: Will Kraft Heinz continue the trend of topping consensus?
Feb. 15, 2022 2:28 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-21.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.63B (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Earnings history: After beating estimates in Q3 on the back pricing, the company has raised FY2021 outlook.
- The company has exceeded consensus mark past 7 quarters.
- Leadership transition: The company announced last month that Andre Macie will succeed Paulo Basilio as EVP and Global CFO, effective March 2, 2022.
- On December 10, the company announced the acquisition of 85% stake in Just Spices GmbH; the deal closed on Jan 19, 2022.
- On December 8, the company announced its intention of combining U.S. and Canada business to form the North American Zone.
- Last year in February, the company sold its Planters nuts business to Hormel Foods in a $3.3B deal.
- Over the last 2 years, KHC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
