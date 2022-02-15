Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.2B (-2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GOLD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Shares rose +4.53% on November 5, a day after Barrick Gold reported better-than-expected earnings in Q3, although revenues fell 20.3% Y/Y, missing estimates by $50M.

Attributable gold production for Q3 was 1.09M oz, and attributable copper production was 100M lbs. Q3 gold production fell 5.5% Y/Y and average realized gold price fell 8%.

Barrick reported Q4 production figures in January, with gold output flat Y/Y at 1.2M oz. However, gold production was up 10% Q/Q, helped by strong performances from the Carlin and Cortez mines following the repair of the Goldstrike roaster completed at the end of Q3.

For the full year, preliminary gold output totaled 4.43M oz and copper production was 126M lbs. Barrick's Kibali gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo also met its 2021 guidance with production of 812,152 oz, 5% above 2020 output.

Barrick's 2021 reserve report was also a significant boost from 2020 and the past five years, replacing its depletion of gold mineral reserves by 150% in the year.

Saying the stock is well positioned to generate significant long-term outperformance, SA contributor Samuel Smith tapped Barrick as his top pick in the gold mining space. Another SA analyst also raised price targets following Q4 production numbers.