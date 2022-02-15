Sabre stock rallies 21% on future margin growth expectations
Feb. 15, 2022 2:31 PM ETSabre Corporation (SABR), SABRPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sabre (SABR +20.8%) shoots 21% post Q4 results as revenue estimates beats by $9.9M taking its total revenue to $500.63M (+59.6% Y/Y).
- The increase in revenue was driven by an increase in global air, hotel and other travel bookings due to continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Co. expanded partnership with American Express Global Business Travel.
- Also, exceeded 2021 technology transformation milestones including moving 18% of mid-range workloads to Google Cloud.
- Operating loss was $126M, a significant improvement vs. operating loss of $220M in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Due to increased revenue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in provision for expected credit losses Adj. EBITDA was negative $26M, an improvement from negative $101M Y/Y.
- FCF was negative $30M, vs. negative $200M in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- 2022 Outlook:
- Q4 Earnings Call Presentation
