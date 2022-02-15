Sabre stock rallies 21% on future margin growth expectations

Feb. 15, 2022
  • Sabre (SABR +20.8%) shoots 21% post Q4 results as revenue estimates beats by $9.9M taking its total revenue to $500.63M (+59.6% Y/Y).
  • The increase in revenue was driven by an increase in global air, hotel and other travel bookings due to continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The Co. expanded partnership with American Express Global Business Travel.
  • Also, exceeded 2021 technology transformation milestones including moving 18% of mid-range workloads to Google Cloud.
  • Operating loss was $126M, a significant improvement vs. operating loss of $220M in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Due to increased revenue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in provision for expected credit losses Adj. EBITDA was negative $26M, an improvement from negative $101M Y/Y.
  • FCF was negative $30M, vs. negative $200M in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • 2022 Outlook:
