Senate committee delays vote on Sarah Bloom Raskin, other Fed nominees
Feb. 15, 2022 2:46 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Senate Banking Committee Sherrod Brown said he'll delay panel votes on Federal Reserve nominees that were scheduled to occur Tuesday afternoon after the committee's top Republican said his fellow GOP members wouldn't show up for the vote, Bloomberg reported.
- Earlier Tuesday, GOP senators said they'll sit out a vote that would have sent five nominees for top Federal Reserve roles to the full Senate for confirmation votes. Ranking committee Republican Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-PA) said he still has questions about Sarah Bloom Raskin, who is up for the role of vice chair of supervision.
- The delay also prolongs the confirmation process of Jerome Powell for his second six-year term as Federal Reserve chair, Lael Brainard for the role of vice chair, and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson for Fed governor seats.
- Earlier this month, Raskin and two other Fed nominees answered questions during their Senate confirmation hearings.
