Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (vs $0.19 in Q420) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.62B (vs $10.03B).

Over the last 1 year, ET has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Shares dropped -4.65% on November 4, a day after Energy Transfer missed Q3 earnings estimates. Revenue, however, jumped 67.4% Y/Y and beat expectations by $1.66B. The company reached a new record for natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation volumes, as well as for NGL and refined product terminal volumes.

Energy Transfer said at the time it expects adjusted EBITDA of $12.9B-$13.3B and growth capital spending of ~$1.6B for FY21. It will focusing on cutting debt and returning more capital to shareholders in 2022.

Citi most recently called Energy Transfer a good pair trade. The company was also Morgan Stanley's new Top Idea in the midstream oil and gas industry, expected to outperform in 2022 due to commodity price inflation and "durable, above-market" free cash flow generation. Goldman analyst Michael Lapides also sees midstream outperforming in 2022.

However, Energy Transfer has faced some recent challenges. An Illinois appellate court nixed approval of capacity expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline in January. Vistra and Energy Transfer squared off over a payment dispute and price gouging, ending with both companies agreeing to work on a "path forward".

Most recently SA analyses have been strongly bullish of the midstream player, with Samuel Smith noting energy midstream is the best income opportunity available in the market today and Fishtown Capital suggesting 50%+ total return this year.