Jury rules for New York Times in case against Sarah Palin

Feb. 15, 2022 2:54 PM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor20 Comments

Sarah Palin"s Defamation Suit Against The New York Times Goes To Court

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • A federal jury has decided against former Gov. Sarah Palin in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times (NYT +1.5%).
  • The judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, had already decided that the case would be thrown out on the merits, but the jury continued deliberating toward a decision in order to establish the grounds of an almost certain appeal by Palin and her team.
  • Palin's case represented a test of longstanding defamation law in the United States, particularly the "actual malice" standard in 1964's New York Times v. Sullivan.
  • She sued over an editorial she said unfairly linked her to a mass shooting.
  • Judge Rakoff faulted the NYT for "very unfortunate editorializing" but said Palin hadn't met the bar of proving the paper knowingly published false information, or published information with a reckless disregard for the truth.
