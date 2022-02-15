Jury rules for New York Times in case against Sarah Palin
- A federal jury has decided against former Gov. Sarah Palin in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times (NYT +1.5%).
- The judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, had already decided that the case would be thrown out on the merits, but the jury continued deliberating toward a decision in order to establish the grounds of an almost certain appeal by Palin and her team.
- Palin's case represented a test of longstanding defamation law in the United States, particularly the "actual malice" standard in 1964's New York Times v. Sullivan.
- She sued over an editorial she said unfairly linked her to a mass shooting.
- Judge Rakoff faulted the NYT for "very unfortunate editorializing" but said Palin hadn't met the bar of proving the paper knowingly published false information, or published information with a reckless disregard for the truth.