Global Cord Blood volume 60x higher than usual following SEC filing
Feb. 15, 2022 2:57 PM ETGlobal Cord Blood Corporation (CO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Volume in Global Cord Blood Corp. (NYSE:CO) is up nearly 60 times the normal average after the company posted an SEC Form SC 13 G/A this morning.
- As of 255p ET, ~3.8M shares had traded hands. Normal volume is 63,219 shares.
- Most of the ownership in filings were related to Kent C. McCarthy or his affiliated trusts. Collectively, those entities own ~9.4% of outstanding company shares.
- McCarthy is the manager Jayhawk Private Equity, LLC. Jayhawk Capital Management, which is controlled by McCarthy, owns ~3.1% of shares.
