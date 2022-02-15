Global Cord Blood volume 60x higher than usual following SEC filing

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

  • Volume in Global Cord Blood Corp. (NYSE:CO) is up nearly 60 times the normal average after the company posted an SEC Form SC 13 G/A this morning.
  • As of 255p ET, ~3.8M shares had traded hands. Normal volume is 63,219 shares.
  • Most of the ownership in filings were related to Kent C. McCarthy or his affiliated trusts. Collectively, those entities own ~9.4% of outstanding company shares.
  • McCarthy is the manager Jayhawk Private Equity, LLC. Jayhawk Capital Management, which is controlled by McCarthy, owns ~3.1% of shares.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Value Investment Principals views Global Cord Blood as a buy.
