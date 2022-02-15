Cannabis producer Akanda to offer IPO shares at lower end of pricing range

Feb. 15, 2022 3:00 PM ETAkanda Corp. (AKAN)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

golden phone with IPO stocks purchase app on the screen

Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cannabis producer Akanda (AKAN) said it now plans to offer shares at $4 per share for its proposed initial public offering, which falls at the lower end of its previously stated pricing range.
  • In a recent filing, company said it intends to offer 4M shares at $4 per share, with underwriters granted a 45-day option to buy up to 600K additional shares at the public price.
  • Akanda added that it expects to have approximately 28.9M shares outstanding after the transaction, not including shares bought under the underwriters’ option, which would give it a market capitalization of around $116M.
  • Akanda has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol AKAN. Boustead Securities is serving as lead bookrunner for the deal.
  • In an earlier filing, Akanda said it planned to offer 4M shares in the range of $4 to $6.
  • Incorporated in Canada and based in the UK, Akanda operates a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Lesotho through a wholly owned subsidiary called Bophelo. The company also owns CanMart, a UK-based medical cannabis products importer and distributor.
  • For a more in-depth look at Akanda, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Akanda Readies $20M US IPO”.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.