Cannabis producer Akanda to offer IPO shares at lower end of pricing range
Feb. 15, 2022 3:00 PM ETAkanda Corp. (AKAN)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Cannabis producer Akanda (AKAN) said it now plans to offer shares at $4 per share for its proposed initial public offering, which falls at the lower end of its previously stated pricing range.
- In a recent filing, company said it intends to offer 4M shares at $4 per share, with underwriters granted a 45-day option to buy up to 600K additional shares at the public price.
- Akanda added that it expects to have approximately 28.9M shares outstanding after the transaction, not including shares bought under the underwriters’ option, which would give it a market capitalization of around $116M.
- Akanda has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol AKAN. Boustead Securities is serving as lead bookrunner for the deal.
- In an earlier filing, Akanda said it planned to offer 4M shares in the range of $4 to $6.
- Incorporated in Canada and based in the UK, Akanda operates a cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Lesotho through a wholly owned subsidiary called Bophelo. The company also owns CanMart, a UK-based medical cannabis products importer and distributor.
