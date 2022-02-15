Timken (TKR +4.8%) trades higher after Evercore ISI upgraded shares to Outperform from In-line with a $78 price target, but Oshkosh (OSK +1.6%) also moves up even while the firm downgraded the stock to In-line from Outperform with a $124 PT.

Evercore ISI's David Raso believes both companies are reasonably well positioned for a swing from negative price-cost/margin compression to positive in H2 2022, and both have fairly attractive duration-of-cycle prospects, but chooses Timken on relativevaluation.

Timken enjoys a "fairly straightforward tailwind from an on-shoring capex theme to help its higher valuation multiple Process Industries business (52% of revenues) grow the next few years," Raso writes.

Also within Process Industries, another 10%-15% of total revenues are from renewable energy - core bearings and gearboxes for wind turbines and solar panels - and while this story likely will take a pause this year, Raso sees "a solid multiple-year growth story at above historical Timken valuation multiples."

Separately, Timken said it was awarded a contract as the sole provider of high-precision drives for the world's largest single-site solar power plant.