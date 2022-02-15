Timken upgraded, Oshkosh cut as Evercore flips industrial names

Feb. 15, 2022 2:58 PM ETThe Timken Company (TKR), OSKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Stock market data with uptrend vector

sitox/E+ via Getty Images

Timken (TKR +4.8%) trades higher after Evercore ISI upgraded shares to Outperform from In-line with a $78 price target, but Oshkosh (OSK +1.6%) also moves up even while the firm downgraded the stock to In-line from Outperform with a $124 PT.

Evercore ISI's David Raso believes both companies are reasonably well positioned for a swing from negative price-cost/margin compression to positive in H2 2022, and both have fairly attractive duration-of-cycle prospects, but chooses Timken on relativevaluation.

Timken enjoys a "fairly straightforward tailwind from an on-shoring capex theme to help its higher valuation multiple Process Industries business (52% of revenues) grow the next few years," Raso writes.

Also within Process Industries, another 10%-15% of total revenues are from renewable energy - core bearings and gearboxes for wind turbines and solar panels - and while this story likely will take a pause this year, Raso sees "a solid multiple-year growth story at above historical Timken valuation multiples."

Separately, Timken said it was awarded a contract as the sole provider of high-precision drives for the world's largest single-site solar power plant.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.