Commerzbank delays integration of online broker Comdirect - Bloomberg
Feb. 15, 2022 3:04 PM ETCommerzbank AG (CRZBY), CRZBFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Germany-based lender Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) on Tuesday delayed the integration of online broker Comdirect, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- The push back implies the bank will have to keep 80 employees and maintain the unit's information technology systems for longer than planned, the people added. As a result, the impact will be less than 50 million euros ($57 million), one person told Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Commerzbank stands by its cost targets for 2024, a spokeswoman from the bank told Bloomberg.
- Moreover, "the Comdirect project was delayed to ensure the online broker doesn’t lose value as it’s merged into the less nimble parent company," the people told Bloomberg.
- The lender has some other unexpected cost headwinds, including severance payments and a court verdict last year avoiding some fee increases at Germany's lenders, Bloomberg noted.
- Note Commerzbank is scheduled to reported to Q4 earnings on Thursday.
- Earlier in February, Commerzbank planned to cut 10K jobs by 2024.