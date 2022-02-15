Bank of America credit card delinquency rate rises in January, charge-offs fall
Feb. 15, 2022 3:07 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America (BAC +1.0%) credit card delinquency rate of 0.93% crept up in January to 0.93% from 0.89% in December, but is still far better than the 1.55% rate in January of last year.
- Net charge-off rate of 1.22% fell from 1.35% in December and 1.50% in January 2021.
- Receivables outstanding at Jan, 31, 2022 were $14.1B, down from $14.5B at Dec. 31, 2021.
- Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) consumer clients made $335B in payments in January, a 17% jump from a year earlier, and the second-highest month of spending on record