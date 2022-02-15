Disney World: Vaccinated guests can take off masks indoors
Feb. 15, 2022 3:14 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- In a small but important change at Walt Disney World (DIS +2.3%), face coverings will be optional indoors for fully vaccinated visitors, Disney says.
- That change in policy takes effect on Thursday.
- The resort will still require face masks for visitors age 2 or older on enclosed transportation - including the monorail, buses and sky gondola. But the rule requiring masks on all visitors indoors is being suspended for the vaccinated.
- Unvaccinated visitors will continue to be required to mask up indoors, Disney says.