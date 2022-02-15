Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY +2.5%) rallies after a top company executive said the company expects to develop a fully-electric small aircraft in 3-5 years, Bloomberg reports.

The first commercial application of Rolls-Royce's P-Volt battery electric system will have ~600 kwh of power, which will enable flying 6-8 passengers as far as 80 nautical miles, Rob Watson, president of the company's electrical division, said in an interview at the Singapore Airshow.

The 80-mile range will continue to improve with better battery technology, and the plane could fly as much as 400 km by the 2030s, Watson reportedly said.

Rolls-Royce recently reported record high annual sales for its automobiles in 2021.