REV Group subsidiary lands first order of Axess battery electric zero emission buses

Feb. 15, 2022 3:33 PM ETREV Group, Inc. (REVG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • REV Group Inc. (REVG +4.3%) subsidairy ElDorado National announced the first order for six Axess Battery Electric Bus for operation at Emory University in Atlanta.
  • The new buses will join an existing ENC fleet of 36 low-floor shuttle buses that has successfully served the university for over ten years.
  • The fleet of ENC Axess battery electric buses are aimed at helping Emory in its drive toward creating a more sustainable campus.
  • The Axess BEB is purpose built for every transit and shuttle application. It has integrated a Cummins battery-electric system utilizing up to 518 kWh of the new BP74E battery packs and is backed by Cummins’ worldwide network of trained service and support technicians.
  • Shares of REVG moved higher today amid a broad rally in electric vehicle stocks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.