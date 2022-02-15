REV Group subsidiary lands first order of Axess battery electric zero emission buses
Feb. 15, 2022 3:33 PM ETREV Group, Inc. (REVG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- REV Group Inc. (REVG +4.3%) subsidairy ElDorado National announced the first order for six Axess Battery Electric Bus for operation at Emory University in Atlanta.
- The new buses will join an existing ENC fleet of 36 low-floor shuttle buses that has successfully served the university for over ten years.
- The fleet of ENC Axess battery electric buses are aimed at helping Emory in its drive toward creating a more sustainable campus.
- The Axess BEB is purpose built for every transit and shuttle application. It has integrated a Cummins battery-electric system utilizing up to 518 kWh of the new BP74E battery packs and is backed by Cummins’ worldwide network of trained service and support technicians.
- Shares of REVG moved higher today amid a broad rally in electric vehicle stocks.