Virgin Galactic (SPCE +29.9%) flew higher on Tuesday after the company moved closer to spaceflight commercialization by opening ticket sales tomorrow to the general public.

Starting on February 16, customers will have the opportunity to purchase one of the initial spaceflight reservations and secure membership in the unique community of Future Astronauts. Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said the company plans to have its first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, which it believes will provide an "incredibly strong foundation" as it begins regular operations and scale its fleet.

Spaceflight reservations are a total price of $450,000. Following an initial deposit of USD $150,000, customers will make their final payment before their flight.

Trading volume on SPCE was over 170M shares. SPCE has a high level of short traders with a position on it.

