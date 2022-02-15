Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, and Roderick Snell, Fund Manager at Baillie Gifford, put a bullish foot forward on Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). Even as the Singapore-based consumer internet company is down 60% from its record high back on Oct. 19, both Wood and Snell see the upside in it.

Wood scooped up 146K shares of SE on Monday, according to her voluntarily disclosed trade records. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) took part in the buying as ARKW grabbed 97K shares and ARKF purchased 48K shares.

On the other hand, Snell feels that the pandemic has unfairly hurt SE, and the drop in its share price does not have to do with the company's fundamentals.

Snell also noted that SE currently owns the e-commerce platform Shopee, which is the leading shopping app in Indonesia.

Moreover, in a CNBC interview, Snell said that "E-commerce penetration in Indonesia, which is its core market, is about 7%. That probably goes to 40%, 50% over the next five, six, seven years. They can pretty much double their market share at least, so this is a business that can easily grow tenfold. That's certainly not in the current valuations."

While SE has tumbled of late, the stock has jumped 15% on the day.

SE previously dropped on Monday as India's government issued a ban on 54 apps that it links to Chinese origin, calling them a threat to privacy and security.