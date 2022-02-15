TC BioPharm stock hits new post-IPO low
Feb. 15, 2022 3:44 PM ETTC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- TC BioPharm Holdings (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock hit a new post-initial public offering low of $1.69 per share on Tuesday and has yet to close above its IPO price of $4.25.
- Shares of the biotech group last changed hands at $1.69, down 17% for the day, at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. After opening the session at $2 per share, the stock trended steadily downward, hitting a new 52-week low of $1.69 in late afternoon trading.
- TC BioPharm held its IPO on Feb. 11, with shares opening at $3 after being priced at $4.25. They closed their first session at $2.12 after hitting a high of $3.50 earlier in the day. The company raised $17.5M through its IPO.
- Prior to the IPO, TC BioPharm filed to downsize its offering to $16M, its third downsizing since it first IPO filing in October. The company had first sought to raise $50M.