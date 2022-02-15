TC BioPharm stock hits new post-IPO low

Feb. 15, 2022 3:44 PM ETTC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

  • TC BioPharm Holdings (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock hit a new post-initial public offering low of $1.69 per share on Tuesday and has yet to close above its IPO price of $4.25.
  • Shares of the biotech group last changed hands at $1.69, down 17% for the day, at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. After opening the session at $2 per share, the stock trended steadily downward, hitting a new 52-week low of $1.69 in late afternoon trading.
  • TC BioPharm held its IPO on Feb. 11, with shares opening at $3 after being priced at $4.25. They closed their first session at $2.12 after hitting a high of $3.50 earlier in the day. The company raised $17.5M through its IPO.
  • Prior to the IPO, TC BioPharm filed to downsize its offering to $16M, its third downsizing since it first IPO filing in October. The company had first sought to raise $50M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.