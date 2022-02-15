TAL Education Group (TAL +20.4%) soared on a strong day for Chinese education stocks.

The mover higher today followed three days of selling pressure amid an extended ban from the Chinese government on online tutoring firms from offering high-school curriculum classes.

As part of its last business update, the company said it would continue to operate and develop the portion of its business that is not related to K9 Academic AST Services, and will also explore other opportunities to provide education services in accordance with relevant rules and regulations.

Shares of TAL broke to as high as $3.86 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.26 to $90.96.