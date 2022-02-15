Nearly 3,000 employees at Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) wing assembly factories in the U.K. have voted to go on strike if a dispute over pay cannot be resolved, the Unite union said.

Strike action at the factories in Broughton, Wales, and Filton, England, could begin as soon as March unless Airbus improves its pay offer, the union said.

Workers deserved a suitable rise after pay was frozen in 2020 and members rejected an offer of a 2.5% increase back-dated to January 1, plus a one-off £400 lump sum payment, according to Unite.

A work stoppage could disrupt the company's plans to raise production of the A320-family of narrowbody jets, given the key role the U.K. plants play in the effort.

JetBlue said earlier that it is exercising its option to add another 30 Airbus A220-300 aircraft to its order book, bringing the total number of A220s in the airline's fleet and on order to 100.