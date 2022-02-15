Lattice Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.04, revenue of $141.79M beats by $7.67M

Feb. 15, 2022 4:01 PM ETLattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Lattice Semiconductor press release (NASDAQ:LSCC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $141.79M (+32.4% Y/Y) beats by $7.67M.

  • First Quarter of 2022:

    • Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be between $141 million and $151 million vs. $135.47M consensus.
    • Gross margin percentage for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be 66% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.
    • Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 are expected to be between $46 million and $48 million on a non-GAAP basis.
