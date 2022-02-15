ViacomCBS Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.19, revenue of $8B beats by $510M
- ViacomCBS press release (NASDAQ:VIAC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $8B (+16.4% Y/Y) beats by $510M.
- Shares -1%.
- Quarterly Global Streaming Revenue Grew 48% Year-Over-Year to $1.3 Billion, Driven by Strength in Subscription and Advertising
- Added a Record 9.4M Global Streaming Subscribers, Overwhelmingly Led By Paramount+, to Reach Over 56M Subscribers in the Quarter, and Achieved 84% Year-Over-Year Growth in Streaming Subscription Revenue.
- Added 10M Pluto TV Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) to Reach Over 64M and Grew Revenue by 45% Year-Over-Year