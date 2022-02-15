ViacomCBS Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.19, revenue of $8B beats by $510M

Feb. 15, 2022 4:02 PM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)VIACABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor33 Comments
  • ViacomCBS press release (NASDAQ:VIAC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 misses by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $8B (+16.4% Y/Y) beats by $510M.
  • Shares -1%.
  • Quarterly Global Streaming Revenue Grew 48% Year-Over-Year to $1.3 Billion, Driven by Strength in Subscription and Advertising
  • Added a Record 9.4M Global Streaming Subscribers, Overwhelmingly Led By Paramount+, to Reach Over 56M Subscribers in the Quarter, and Achieved 84% Year-Over-Year Growth in Streaming Subscription Revenue.
  • Added 10M Pluto TV Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) to Reach Over 64M and Grew Revenue by 45% Year-Over-Year
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.