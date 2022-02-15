Devon Energy declares $1.00 dividend
Feb. 15, 2022 4:32 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) declares $1.00/share quarterly dividend.
- Forward yield 7.78%
- Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 14; ex-div March 11.
- As part of the fourth-quarter dividend announcement, the board approved an increase in the fixed dividend of 45 percent or $0.05 per share.
- After the fixed dividend is funded, up to 50 percent of the excess free cash flow each quarter will be distributed to shareholders through the variable dividend.