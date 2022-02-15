Upstart Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.38, revenue of $304.85M beats by $42M
Feb. 15, 2022 4:08 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor44 Comments
- Upstart press release (NASDAQ:UPST): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $304.85M (+251.6% Y/Y) beats by $42M.
- Shares +20.96%.
- Transaction Volume and Conversion Rate. Bank partners originated 495,205 loans, totaling $4.1 billion, across our platform in the fourth quarter, up 301% from the same quarter of the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30% of total revenue, up from 18% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue of $295 to $305 million, Contribution Margin of approximately 46%, adjusted Net Income of $50 to $52 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $56 to $58 million.