Airbnb GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.53B beats by $70M
Feb. 15, 2022 4:08 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Airbnb press release (NASDAQ:ABNB): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.53B (+78.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Shares +5.5%.
- Gross Booking Value (GBV) 11.3B, up 91% Y/Y
- Airbnb saw continued strength in Nights and Experiences Booked in North America, EMEA and Latin America, all of which have driven significant year-over-year growth.Nights and Experiences Booked 73.4M, up 59% Y/Y.
- Strong recovery in Nights and Experiences Booked combined with higher Average Daily Rates (“ADR”) drove over $11 billion of GBV in Q4 2021. Both Q4 and FY 2021 saw significant increases in GBV from a year ago as well as from pre-COVID periods in 2019.
- As such, for the first time since the pandemic began, we expect Q1 2022 Nights and Experiences Booked to significantly exceed Q1 2019 levels, which we believe will result in our strongest quarterly Nights and Experiences Booked on record.
- We expect to deliver Q1 2022 revenue of between $1.41 billion and $1.48 billion, highlighting strong growth in nights stayed and ADR relative to both Q1 2021 and Q1 2019.