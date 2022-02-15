Wynn Resorts to sell Encore Boston Harbor assets to Realty Income for $1.7B

  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) will sell all land and real estate assets of Encore Boston Harbor to Realty Income (NYSE:O) for $1.7B in cash, representing a 5.9% cap rate.
  • Wynn will also enter into a triple-net lease deal for Encore Boston Harbor with Realty Income. The lease will have an initial total annual rent of $100M and an initial term of 30 years, with a 30-year tenant renewal option.
  • Rent under the lease will escalate at 1.75% for the first 10 years of the lease and the greater of 1.75% and the CPI increase during the prior year (capped at 2.5%) over the remainder of the lease term.
  • Wynn will retain its 13-acre developable land assemblage on the east side of Broadway in Everett, Massachusetts, on a portion of which it plans to construct an expansion that is expected to include additional covered parking along with other non-gaming amenities.
  • The company secured an option to sell the related land and real estate assets of such expansion to Realty Income for up to $20M of additional rent, at a specified cap rate, for up to 6 years following the closing of the transaction.
  • The transaction is expected to be completed during the Q4.
  • “The proceeds of the transaction also provide us with liquidity for several of our upcoming development projects and the potential to retire other debt,” said Wynn CEO Craig Billings.
  • Wynn also reported Q4 results, with non-GAAP EPS missing estimates while revenue of $1.05B topped expectations.
