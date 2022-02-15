Devon Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.39 beats by $0.15, revenue of $4.27B beats by $1.04B

Feb. 15, 2022
  • Devon Energy press release (NYSE:DVN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.39 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $4.27B (+233.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.04B.
  • Operating cash flow tripled in 2021 and free cash flow reached the highest level in Devon’s 50-year history
  • Fourth-quarter dividend payout improved to record high of $1.00 per share
  • Board approved a 45 percent increase to the fixed quarterly dividend Share-repurchase program retired 14 million shares at a total cost of $589 million in the fourth quarter
  • Board increased share-repurchase authorization by 60 percent to $1.6 billion
