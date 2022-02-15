Alteryx Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.11, revenue of $173.8M beats by $7.57M
- Alteryx press release (NYSE:AYX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $173.8M (+8.3% Y/Y) beats by $7.57M.
- Shares +10.2%.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $144.0 million to $147.0 million (vs. consensus $132.76M); ARR is expected to be in the range of $675.0 million to $678.0 million; Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $(50.0) million to $(47.0) million; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.61) to $(0.58) vs. consensus -$0.16
- Full Year 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $710.0 million to $720.0 million (vs. consensus $622.08M); ARR is expected to be in the range of $805.0 million to $815.0 million; Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $(50.0) million to $(40.0) million; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.68) to $(0.58) vs. consensus -$0.08