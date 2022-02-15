SolarEdge Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 misses by $0.22, revenue of $551.92M beats by $1.97M

  • SolarEdge Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SEDG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 misses by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $551.92M (+54.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.97M.
  • Shares +4.71%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 30.3%.
  • 1.92 Gigawatts AC of inverters shipped.
  • As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposit and marketable securities totaled $548.0 million, net of debt, compared to $524.1 million on September 30, 2021.
  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenues to be within the range of $615 million to $645 million,
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expected to be within the range of 28% to 30%,
  • Revenues from solar segment to be within the range of $575 million to $595 million
  • Gross margin from solar segment expected to be within the range of 30% to 32%.
