Wynn Resorts trades lower after earnings, Encore Boston sale

Feb. 15, 2022 4:14 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) trades higher in the after-hours session on Tuesday after reporting Q4 results and announcing a sale-leaseback arrangement with respect to certain real estate assets related to Encore Boston Harbor. Wynn expects to receive cash consideration of $1.7B in exchange for the sale of the real estate assets to an unrelated third party and to enter into a lease agreement. The deal is seen closing in Q4 of 2022.

For Q4, Wynn's (WYNN) operating revenues increased 53.5% to $1.05B against the soft pandemic comparable from a year ago. The company's net loss narrowed to $177.2M from $269.5M a year ago.

The casino operator reported adjusted EBIDTA of $569.4M vs. -$324.3M a year ago. Notably the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor properties generated record adjusted Property EBITDA tallies for the quarter.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) ended the quarter with long-term outstanding of $11.93B, comprised of $5.97B of Macau related debt, $3.13B of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $2.22B of Wynn Resorts Finance debt and $612.9M of debt held by the retail joint venture it owns.

On the development front, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) pointed to plans to develop and manage a luxury integrated resort in the UAE, along with partners Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding.

Shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) fell 2.52% in after-hours trading to $93.82 following the earnings release.

