  • ViacomCBS is lower after hours (VIAC -2.7%, VIACA -1.9%) following a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report where streaming and licensing led to a revenue beat but the company's adjusted profits fell short.
  • Revenues rose 16% to $8 billion, beating expectations for growth of 9%.
  • Adjusted OIBDA fell by 73% year-over-year, though - to $147 million from $549 million - reflecting a heavier investment in Paramount+.
  • In streaming, the company reached global subscribers of 56 million, with gains mainly due to Paramount+ (up 7.3 million to a total of 32.8 million).
  • Showtime OTT also saw record sign-ups and engagement, and the company notes its joint venture with Comcast, SkyShowtime, will launch in 90 million European homes later this year.
  • As for ad-supported streaming, Pluto TV revenues grew 45% to $362 million, and monthly active users grew by 10 million to surpass 64 million total.
  • Revenue by type: Advertising, $2.63 billion (up 1%); Affiliate, $2.11 billion (up 2%); Streaming, $1.32 billion (up 48%); Theatrical, $39 million (vs. year-ago $4 million); Licensing and other, $1.9 billion (up 45%).
  • "Our success was evident across all lines of business, and spotlighted by streaming, where we achieved our best quarter ever in streaming subscription growth - more than doubling our subscriber additions from last quarter with a record 9.4M additions, expanding our total global streaming subscribers to over 56M," says CEO Bob Bakish.
  • Cash at year-end was $6.3 billion and the company also had a committed $3.5 billion in undrawn revolving credit. (It generated $2.3 billion in net proceeds with the sales of the CBS Studio Center and the Black Rock headquarters.)
  • The company will discuss the financial results along with updates on its content lineup and new reporting segments in a conference call at 4:15 p.m. ET.
