Upstart announces $400M share repurchase program
Feb. 15, 2022 4:17 PM ETUPSTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) announced a $400M share repurchase program.
- “With the volatility in the trading of our stock, we have seen what we believe to be attractive buying conditions at various times over the past year, and our profitability puts us in a position to be able to initiate this program and take advantage of those situations on behalf of our shareholders," said Sanjay Datta, CFO, Upstart.
- UPST also reported Q4 results that topped consensus estimates.
- Upstart stock surged 25% in aftermarket trade.